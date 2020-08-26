Court list NDN

Clayton Bertucci, 32, Macy, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher for domestic assault by a habitual offender, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

This is the statutory maximum possible punishment that Bertucci could have received. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release from prison, Bertucci will serve three years of supervised release.

On Dec. 22, 2018, the victim and Bertucci became involved in a domestic dispute at Bertucci’s mother’s house on the Omaha Indian Reservation. The victim left the residence and Bertucci pursued her and when he caught up to the victim, Bertucci hit the victim in the back of the head and knocked her to the ground.

Bertucci continued to kick and hit the victim while she was still on the ground. Bertucci knew that the victim was pregnant at the time of the assault. Bertucci only stopped the assault when he saw a police car coming up the street and he fled the scene.

Bertucci has two prior convictions for domestic abuse against this same victim from 2017 and 2018.

FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson said, “The FBI is committed to its work in Indian Country. Domestic violence on tribal lands demands our attention. We will continue to find justice for every victim of this vicious crime.”

This case was investigated by the Macy Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

