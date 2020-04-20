OMAHA — A Macy man was sentenced Monday to prison for an assault last year.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Monday that Lamonte J. Bertucci, Sr., 53, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault. Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Bertucci to 12 months and one day of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Bertucci will serve a three-year term of supervised release.
In May 2019, officers with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services contacted a woman who had just been released from the hospital after being treated for numerous injuries including an orbital fracture and a wrist fracture.
The woman reported that Bertucci had punched her in the face during an argument while at someone else’s residence. The woman and Bertucci then left the residence. When they got to the stairwell leading to the woman’s apartment, the woman told Bertucci that he could not stay with her at the apartment.
As the woman started down the stairs, she felt Bertucci push or kick her, causing her to fall down the stairs.
The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.