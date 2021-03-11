A Macy man was sentenced to prison Wednesday on a June 2020 domestic assault charge.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Victor Tyndall, 30, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Tyndall to 24 months’ imprisonment. After his release from prison, Tyndall will serve a three-year term of supervised release.
The victim reported that on June 30, 2020, while traveling in a vehicle west of Macy, Tyndall, her boyfriend, became irate and started driving at extreme speeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The victim reached over and put the gear into park, but Tyndall then began choking the victim. The victim got out of the vehicle and Tyndall punched her, causing her to fall to the ground. Tyndall continued punching the victim while she was on the ground and attempting to crawl away.
This case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.