A Macy man was sentenced to prison Wednesday on a June 2020 domestic assault charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Victor Tyndall, 30, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Tyndall to 24 months’ imprisonment. After his release from prison, Tyndall will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

The victim reported that on June 30, 2020, while traveling in a vehicle west of Macy, Tyndall, her boyfriend, became irate and started driving at extreme speeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The victim reached over and put the gear into park, but Tyndall then began choking the victim. The victim got out of the vehicle and Tyndall punched her, causing her to fall to the ground. Tyndall continued punching the victim while she was on the ground and attempting to crawl away.

This case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.

Tags

In other news

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Congress riven along party lines has approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government’s spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upende…

US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as pace of layoffs eases

US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as pace of layoffs eases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000, the lowest total since early November, evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy.