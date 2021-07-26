A Macy man was sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court on Friday.
Wakinyan Freemont, 33, received a 37-months prison sentence and 3 years of supervised release for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In September 2020, the victim, who was pregnant at the time, reported to Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services that Freemont had started punching her in the head and face while she was driving him as a passenger in her car. The victim tried to get out to seek help, but Freemont grabbed hold of her and threatened her, the release said.
The victim then drove home and Freemont continued to strike the victim in the head and, using the victim’s ponytail, repeatedly slammed the victim’s head into the steering wheel of the vehicle until the sound of the car horn alerted someone inside the residence who came outside and intervened, the release said.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.