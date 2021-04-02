A Macy man was found guilty Wednesday on an assault charge stemming from a June 2020 incident.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Taylor Grant, 34, was found guilty following a three-day jury trial in federal court in Omaha for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. scheduled Grant’s sentencing for Friday, June 25, at 2:30 p.m. Grant faces up to 10 years in prison.
Last June, an officer with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services who was responding to a report of an assault located the victim walking in the road in Macy. The victim was nearly unrecognizable because of facial swelling and the severity of her injuries, according to law enforcement.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where she eventually received surgery to repair a broken jaw. She reported that she had been assaulted by Taylor Grant during the previous night and that he would not let her leave to get help.
Police were unable to locate Grant for approximately one month. When taken into custody, Grant told an FBI agent that he had not assaulted the victim but had seen her injuries and believed he would be blamed, so he went to Sioux City and stayed in a motel.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.