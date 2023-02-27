LYONS — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrested one person following a standoff in Lyons on Saturday.
About 5:20 p.m. Saturday, the state patrol was informed that the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Lyons Police Department were on the scene of a residence with an armed, barricaded subject at 100 State St. in Lyons, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol.
The incident followed an apparent domestic disturbance, which was being investigated by the Burt County Sheriff’s Office. The patrol’s SWAT team was activated after hours of attempting to negotiate with the subject, Thomas said.
Around midnight, the SWAT team made entry into the house and apprehended the suspect — who was identified as 61-year-old Chris Garrett of Lyons — without further incident.
Garrett was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats. Additional charges are pending with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas said. Garrett was lodged at the Burt County Jail.