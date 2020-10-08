Paul Timm, a science teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Secondary School, received a surprise Tuesday when he was named the Nebraska 2021 Teacher of the Year.
State education commissioner Matthew Blomstedt presented the award during a surprise presentation with students and other staff, according to a news release.
Timm was one of three finalists for the recognition, which is awarded to one teacher annually from the Nebraska Department of Education.
Michael Sandstrom of Chadron High School and Sarah Staples-Farmer of Lincoln East High School were also finalists and will be recognized as Award of Excellence winners.
Timm began his teaching career in Laurel in agricultural education. He now teaches seventh grade to 12th grade science at Lyons-Decatur, where he has been since 2008.
Timm’s father, Donald Timm, farms in the Lyons area. His stepmother, Karen Timm, is a retired teacher. She taught family and consumer science and business at Millard North High School. His mother, Nancy Timm, is a retired special education and kindergarten teacher who taught in the district where he now teaches.
He graduated from the school in 1998.
While Timm relishes what small-town life offers him and his family, he said he encourages children to broaden their horizons.
“Our school’s gone 1-to-1. Every kid (grades) 7 to 12 has a laptop,” he said. “Those kids are connecting to the world, and we can bring the world here through that process. So I want those kids to realize that, though you’re located in a place that you have to zoom in quite a ways on Google Earth to find us, that they have connections to the outside world, that they can bring themselves to the world while still getting a quality education here.”
In addition to his classroom experience, Timm is an active member of the school community in the National Honor Society, as a student assistant team coordinator and as a coach for the quiz bowl, cross country and track teams.
Timm also represents Lyons-Decatur in the Nebraska Water Project multi-school collaboration and the National Geographic Districtwide Partnership, and he helped to establish a research program in the district.
Timm was inspired to become a teacher when, in high school, he attended a leadership conference in Washington, D.C.
Being named Teacher of the Year is “a little surreal,” he said.
“It was a surprise,” he said, but he had an inkling something was up when his wife, Adrienne, asked him Tuesday night what he was wearing for school the next day.
In his Teacher of the Year application, Timm said he viewed learning as an entrepreneurial venture. The students are not just employees at the job, but business owners building an enterprise of learning with passion, personal choice and full ownership, he said.
“I begin by fostering a culture which promotes curiosity and questions, sharing of ideas, celebrating successes and willingness to learn from failures,” Timm said.
Using this philosophy, Timm strives to prepare his students for life outside school, he said.
Timm has been a teacher for 17 years and earned a bachelor’s in agricultural education and a master’s in entomology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
A panel of Nebraska educators selected Timm as the 2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. The program recognizes the contributions of classroom teachers who are exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled and also have the ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.
Timm, Sandstrom and Staples-Farmer will be honored by the Nebraska State Board of Education at a February luncheon.
Timm also will participate in the National Teacher of the Year competition later this year.
