Good news travels fast.
That’s now Nick Onnen, principal of St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek, described the rapid increase of enrollment at the institution that led to the need for building an expansion.
“I think definitely God just put the right pieces in place. I think it was right for growing,” Onnen said.
Its second building project in the last four years wrapped up in 2020. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 19, the school will kick off a fundraising campaign — ”Ignite: Investing Generationally Now & Into Eternity” — to help pay down the balance of its new middle school wing.
Onnen said about $775,000 has been collected so far, which leaves a balance of roughly $430,000 to go. “The auction is something to address that,” he said.
The school operates through funding from tuition and donations. Onnen said the building projects were done 100% through donation.
The need for the expansion came on the heels of the school experiencing its lowest enrollment in 2011.
“(It was the) lowest point on record going back to 1978,” he said. “We had 87 kids.”
Shortly after that time, Onnen said, the “right pieces” moved into place, and once those “missing cogs” were filled in, enrollment started increasing at the school.
“Word of mouth, also,” Onnen said of the reason for the growth. “Parents that have had their kids come here have seen good things, and good news travels fast.”
Currently, the school has 130 students enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade. Another 32 are enrolled in the preschool.
The expansion included the addition of four rooms — a middle school wing — and a set of restrooms, he said.
“We used to be double graded,” he said. “First and second grade were in the same classroom and third and fourth grade were in the same classroom.”
The increase in enrollment led to the need to split each class into its own room. Before the expansion, the school used a modular unit as a temporary solution and also had displaced classes in computer labs, the library and even the principal's office.
“It was pretty awkward,” he said. “And with that, our child care was also booming.”
The fundraiser is set to open with an online auction that begins Saturday, Feb. 19. Those who are interested may visit https://www.stjohnbc.net/ignite for details on the auction.
A live event will then take place at The Stables, 1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk, on Saturday, March 5, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The live event will include dinner and entertainment by Joe Cole at 6:15 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7:15 p.m.
Onnen said there isn’t a set goal for the event, but donations toward the auction, as well as other contributions, have already been made toward their efforts, and he’s hoping to draw people out for the live event.
“We have had a crazy amount of great donations for it from individuals and businesses,” he said. “Since this is the first time we’re doing it, we just need to get butts in the seat now to participate to make sure that we’re doing those donations justice.”