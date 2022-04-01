Students and staff at Lutheran High Northeast invite the public to “be their guest” during the school's retelling of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Drama students from Lutheran High Northeast will be performing the classic children’s movie all weekend.
“This is a show that a lot of people know,” said Steven Whitney, the Lutheran High theater director.
Last year, the students performed a reiteration of the 1984 movie “Footloose.” This year, the school wanted to put on a show that all ages could attend.
“We want this one to be a lot more family-friendly,” Whitney said.
Around 27 students are performing in the musical. Lutheran High students Maddie Bryant and Micah Baumgartel are playing Belle and the Beast in the show, Whitney said.
According to Whitney, students have been practicing for three nights a week for the “Beauty and the Beast” musical.
“It's been a combination of a lot of hard work by the students. I mean, their reward is their performance. And so we support them in coming, seeing the show and seeing all the hard work,” Whitney said.
Many of the students also have taken up leadership roles in the production of the play, Whitney said.
“What I love is how we have a great upperclassmen group, with returning seniors and juniors from last year who have really stepped up,” Whitney said. “So it's been really great to be able to rely on them.”
The “Beauty and the Beast” musical is Lutheran High’s last performance of the season. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door.