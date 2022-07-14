As the beginning of the school year approaches, Lutheran High Northeast is continuing to build its new agricultural education and science facilities.
Lutheran High Northeast held a ceremony on July 6 to celebrate the completion of the steelwork for its “Growing the Future, Rooted in Him Capital Campaign” project. People who attended the ceremony were able to sign the final steel beam before it was placed in the new science lab structure.
According to Daniel Sievert, principal of Lutheran High Northeast, work has sped up on the project over the summer. Construction workers have completed the brick on the front of the ag facility, and the roofs are mainly completed. The team is now working on pouring the concrete for the structures.
“We're really going to start to see some completion,” Sievert said.
According to Sievert, the project is estimated to be complete by December. Lutheran High Northeast students should be able to use the new ag and science facilities for the spring semester starting in January.
The additions to the vocational school have been years in the making as many schools across Nebraska have added ag facilities over the years to accommodate the state’s biggest industry. Space also began to run out in the existing Lutheran High Northeast science classroom as enrollment numbers rose.
“Our existing science lab is one of the smallest classrooms in the building. And it's getting tighter with the growth that we're experiencing in enrollment,” Sievert said.
The capital campaign for Lutheran High Northeast kicked off last October, but construction costs have increased over the year due to inflation and supply and demand issues.
However, the school managed to avoid price increases by updating some of the buildings’ designs, Sievert said.
“We were real blessed to keep (the price) where it was initially,” Sievert said.
One major design change happened to the science facility, which was sized down by getting rid of the second floor, according to Sievert.
Other aspects, such as the number of windows, have been changed.
According to Sievert, Lutheran High Northeast also agreed on a maximum guaranteed price with the construction company months ago.
“So we're locked in and everything's good to go,” Sievert said. “And we have been for months, so there's no increase in prices that will come through with the rest of the project.”
Lutheran High Northeast raised $3.75 million for the project in just under a year. However, the school hopes to raise $250,000 more to complete the campaign.
According to Fred Aufdembrink, the development director for Lutheran High Northeast, the facilities will still be finished even if its end goal of $4 million isn't reached by the end of the year.
“We're looking for another $250,000 so that everything is completely paid for at that point. That's what completing the campaign would be,” Aufdembrink said.
Lutheran High Northeast also plans on raising more money for its project during its Beef Blast event on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to Aufdembrink. A tour of the facilities also may be given at the fundraiser.
“It's been a very good campaign so far because we've had great support from our donors, as well as the community, to make this happen,” Aufdembrink said.
According to Sievert, construction on the building will continue throughout the fall semester, which starts on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Student learning and parking at the school will not be disrupted.
“Agriculture and science are important to people,” Sievert said. “And to see our students get that preparedness for whatever they want to pursue — it's important because it's leaving a legacy with these kids as they go out into the working world.”