Lutheran High Northeast is planning a ribbon cutting for its science classroom/lab and agriculture education facility at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the school.
These additions are the culmination of three years surveying stakeholders, completing the design and securing the funding through the Growing the Future, Rooted in Him capital campaign that raised more than $4 million.
In the beginning, supporters and future families made it evident that there was a significant need for a vocational program that would have a positive impact on the students and community. The increasing demand for workers in the trade industry and the broad reach of agriculture in various careers made this addition invaluable for the students.
The second half of the project was the creation of a modern and spacious science lab to provide the students with the opportunity to excel in their learning and utilize the same space and equipment found in higher education.
Through the work of the building committee, Davis Design and Huff Construction, these facilities have come to life for the students, and are now filled throughout the day.
The dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony will be an opportunity to once again thank the supporters and tour the completed facilities.
“These spaces have created opportunity and excitement for our students,” said Daniel Sievert, principal of Lutheran High Northeast: “They now have the chance to gain experience in many different vocational fields and potentially pursue careers in these interests.
“God has certainly blessed the students through these generous supporters as they continue to be active partners in the ministry of Lutheran High Northeast.”