Lutheran High Northeast is planning a ribbon cutting for its science classroom/lab and agriculture education facility at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the school.

These additions are the culmination of three years surveying stakeholders, completing the design and securing the funding through the Growing the Future, Rooted in Him capital campaign that raised more than $4 million.

In the beginning, supporters and future families made it evident that there was a significant need for a vocational program that would have a positive impact on the students and community. The increasing demand for workers in the trade industry and the broad reach of agriculture in various careers made this addition invaluable for the students.

The second half of the project was the creation of a modern and spacious science lab to provide the students with the opportunity to excel in their learning and utilize the same space and equipment found in higher education.

Through the work of the building committee, Davis Design and Huff Construction, these facilities have come to life for the students, and are now filled throughout the day.

The dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony will be an opportunity to once again thank the supporters and tour the completed facilities.

“These spaces have created opportunity and excitement for our students,” said Daniel Sievert, principal of Lutheran High Northeast: “They now have the chance to gain experience in many different vocational fields and potentially pursue careers in these interests.

“God has certainly blessed the students through these generous supporters as they continue to be active partners in the ministry of Lutheran High Northeast.”

In other news

Work session planned

Work session planned

The mayor of Norfolk and the Norfolk City Council will be holding a public work session on Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. The session will be at the Norfolk Public Library in meeting rooms A, B and C.

Notes from the LENRD board of directors meeting

Notes from the LENRD board of directors meeting

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors met on Thursday night at LENRD offices in Norfolk. All board members were present for the meeting, with the exception of Kris Loberg. About 30 staff and citizens were on hand for the meeting, which lasted almost three hours.

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program's solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults.

Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality

Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality

MADRID (AP) — Demonstrations, conferences and artistic events around the world Wednesday marked International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.