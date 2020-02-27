As fundraising auctions go, this one is a little out of the ordinary.
Instead of Husker memorabilia and bottles of wine, this auction is offering a portable feed bunk, a feeder wagon, a seed tender and other farm-related machinery and vehicles.
Proceeds will benefit Lutheran High Northeast.
"We were looking for another revenue stream … and thought we would try this," said Fred Aufdembrink, Lutheran High Northeast's director of development.
While some of the items are "fixer-uppers," such as the 1989 Ford pickup that doesn't run, others are new and come with a warranty, such as the portable feed bunk. Nonfarmers are welcome to browse and bid also, since the sale includes mowers and snow blowers, a post hole digger, wrenches, socket sets and even spray paint.
One of the most unusual items being offered is a horse-drawn, two-row, walk-behind cultivator.
"The tongue is original," Aufdembrink said. "It still has the imprint from the original company … which pre-dates John Deere."
The sale is Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. outside the DeVent Center west of Norfolk. The Bill Blank Agency in Madison is handling the auction. Dinkel Implement is storing donations for people who can't bring items on Friday, Aufdembrink said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Photos of some of the items being auctioned can be viewed at www. blankagency.com. For more information, contact Audembrink at 402-379-3040.