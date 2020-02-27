Apache trailer

Proceeds from the auction set for Saturday, Feb. 29, will benefit Lutheran High Northeast.

 Courtesy photo

As fundraising auctions go, this one is a little out of the ordinary.

Instead of Husker memorabilia and bottles of wine, this auction is offering a portable feed bunk, a feeder wagon, a seed tender and other farm-related machinery and vehicles.

Proceeds will benefit Lutheran High Northeast.

"We were looking for another revenue stream … and thought we would try this," said Fred Aufdembrink, Lutheran High Northeast's director of development.

While some of the items are "fixer-uppers," such as the 1989 Ford pickup that doesn't run, others are new and come with a warranty, such as the portable feed bunk. Nonfarmers are welcome to browse and bid also, since the sale includes mowers and snow blowers, a post hole digger, wrenches, socket sets and even spray paint.

One of the most unusual items being offered is a horse-drawn, two-row, walk-behind cultivator.

"The tongue is original," Aufdembrink said. "It still has the imprint from the original company … which pre-dates John Deere."

The sale is Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. outside the DeVent Center west of Norfolk. The Bill Blank Agency in Madison is handling the auction. Dinkel Implement is storing donations for people who can't bring items on Friday, Aufdembrink said.

* * *

Want to learn more?

Photos of some of the items being auctioned can be viewed at www. blankagency.com. For more information, contact Audembrink at 402-379-3040.

Tags

In other news

World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China

World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Crews scrubbed everything from money to buses, military bases were on high alert and quarantines were enforced Wednesday from a beachfront resort in the Atlantic to a remote island in the Pacific, as the world worked to halt the fast-spreading virus that for the fir…

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said Wednesday that new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California.

Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case

Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe isn't inevitable even as top health authorities at his side warned Americans that more infections are coming.

South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus

South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries announced Thursday that they were postponing their annual joint drills due to concern about a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries' armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities.