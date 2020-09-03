In an effort to help individuals and families most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lutheran Family Services (LFS) is partnering with the State of Nebraska to help distribute much-needed CARES assistance.
LFS will assist 2,500 Nebraskans through CARES Act funds. For those individuals and families, funds will help with overdue rent or mortgage payments, basic needs, and assistance with gaining access to online platforms for school or telehealth.
The CARES Act Response and Recovery funds will allow LFS to serve individuals and families whose lives have been directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide effort focuses on four specific areas.
LFS serves individuals and families across the entire state, with services in 16 locations.
CARES funding will be used to assist people with the following:
— Loss of employment due to changes in the workplace because of COVID 19.
— Loss of income due to illness-specific to COVID 19, of either self or a family member.
— Loss of income due to a loss or reduction in unemployment benefits.
— Lack of income for a variety reasons, including inability to stay current with rent or mortgage payment and paying utility bills.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information regarding how to apply for assistance, call 1-833-566-0766 or visit www.lfsneb.org/CARESFund.