Lt. Gov. Mike Foley
Kathryn Harris/Norfolk Daily News

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley was the featured speaker during the January Unlimited Potential luncheon hosted by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. A nearly full room of guests dined on a meal catered by Black Cow/Fat Pig as they listened to the lieutenant governor highlight bills of note before the Legislature this session.

Foley told the crowd this legislative session is unique from others in his tenure because the state has a surplus of federal dollars to spend. Among the topics he highlighted were proposed tourism projects, the Perkins County Canal, school choice, the Convention of States, property taxes and corrections issues. Foley closed the event by addressing his own future — his hope to return to the state auditor’s office — as his time as lieutenant governor draws to a close this year.

