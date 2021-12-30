Lt. Gov. Mike Foley issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday in response to the severe windstorms and tornadoes that caused damage across Nebraska on Dec. 15.
The storm created more than 27 tornadoes within a three-hour time span in Nebraska. The storm sped along at an average speed of 60 to 65 mph, with hurricane-strength gusts reported, including a 93 mph gust near Lincoln.
Foley’s declaration allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund to assist counties and cities with damage costs, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The proclamation is needed to request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
“While this storm came through very fast, it hit a number of communities and public power districts hard,” said Erv Portis, assistant director of Nebraska Emergency Management, in a press release. “With this proclamation, and hopefully a federal declaration, we can expedite the recovery process.”
State and local agencies are continuing to assess damage. Once those assessments are complete, a request for federal public assistance will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Portis said in a press release Wednesday that Nebraska qualifies only for the agency’s public assistance program, which aids public entities. It doesn’t qualify for the individual assistance program, which would give relief to individual families.
Portis said while the windstorm was significant, it didn’t cause a widespread loss of housing, services or employment, which would be needed to qualify for the individual assistance program.
Much of the damage was to farm property and other outdoor structures. Several homes, especially in the Hastings area, sustained severe hail damage.
If anyone needs help replacing spoiled food, removing tree limbs or cleaning up property damage or has any other unmet needs, they are advised by the governor’s office to contact:
— United Way’s 211 system. Call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898211.
— Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258, which offers the same services.
— An insurance provider. Many insurance policies include incidentals such as food spoilage and debris management.
Foley signed the proclamation because Gov. Pete Ricketts is out of the state on holiday travel, said Ryan Kopsa, spokesman for the governor’s office.