In its first official meeting of 2023, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors welcomed five new members — Melissa Temple from District 3, Kris Loberg from District 5, Michael Fleer from District 4, Mark Burenheide from District 6 and James Aschoff, who is filling an at-large seat.
The five new members were sworn in, along with four reelected board members, at the beginning of Thursday night’s meeting in front a of room full of citizens and fellow board members.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek welcomed the new members and thanked them for their willingness to serve.
“I appreciate the new board members and their willingness to devote their time and energy to helping to address the issues currently facing this board,” Sousek said. “I would encourage them to have an open mind and to learn as much as they can about the issues that we are addressing.”
Temple said she is eager to get to work with her fellow board members on the environmental issues facing the region.
“Environmental conservation is very important to me. I think our relationship with the land really matters and is connected to our overall flourishing as a community,” Temple said.
Temple, who is a former teacher, said she also hopes to bring an increased focus on the board’s financial investment in conservation-related resources for teachers and youth educational programs.
“I first got involved with NRD about 10 years ago trying to help my students understand water management and how to be young conservationists,” she said. “Part of our mission is to protect the future and we really have to start thinking about who will be those protectors of the future.”
Temple added that she also plans to spend time working on the nitrate issues facing Northeast Nebraska.
The board wasted no time in introducing its new members to the critical issues on its agenda this year as members heard the Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update and public commentary on the flooding issues facing that community. (Look for a story in next week’s paper for further details.)
The next LENRD board meeting will occur Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District board of directors met for the first time this year on Thursday night at district offices. All current board members were present and approximately 40 citizens and LENRD staff attended the meeting. The following is a recap of agenda items addressed during Thursday’s session.
* * *
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— New board members Melissa Temple, Kris Loberg, Michael Fleer, James Aschoff and Mark Burenheide were sworn in.
— Students from the Madison Public Schools — Watershed Dynamics Program — Taylor Union Creek Watershed Group made a presentation to board members concerning watershed testing at different test sites in the district.
Projects and programs
— Board members were updated on the Battle Creek hydraulic analysis and heard from several district citizens concerning the Battle Creek flooding issue.
— Board members discussed the WFPO Grant — North Fork of the Elkhorn River and potential uses of those funds.
— Board members were updated on the Lower Elkhorn NRD/Cedar-Dixon counties multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
— Board members were updated and discussed the Scribner streambank project rip rap interlocal agreement.
Water resources
— Board members discussed Longitude 103 and utilization of that technology in the district.
— Board members discussed the USGS National groundwater monitoring network grant proposal.
— Board members received a status update and discussed annual water use reports.
— No action was taken on any of the above agenda items.
PUBLIC INPUT: Several district citizens addressed board members primarily regarding the Battle Creek hydraulic analysis.