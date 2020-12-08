The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will hold a virtual open house Thursday, Dec. 17, to inform the public about high levels of nitrate in parts of Dodge, Cuming and Colfax counties.
The last several tests in certain townships in the three counties found harmful levels of nitrate in the drinking water, said Brian Bruckner, assistant manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD
The NRD board is considering creating a groundwater management area for these areas because of the high levels of nitrates. To that end, the virtual open house has been scheduled to inform the public about the situation.
“It’s a responsibility of the district to monitor groundwater nitrate levels,” Bruckner said. “This is all part of a formal process that the district has to go through.”
In the future, there also will be a public hearing on the issue, Bruckner said.
Bruckner will represent the NRD at the meeting, and there also will be a representative from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a retired wells scientist and a geologist from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Bruckner said.