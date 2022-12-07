Some landowners who used too much water irrigating during 2022 will be forced to reduce the amount of water they will be able to use during the next two years.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District conducted the first of two days of hearings on Wednesday to consider the cases of 12 property owners for 13 properties that were found to be in violation.
There were another seven property owners who did not appear before the board of directors and agreed to the recommended penalty of having their water reduced by how much they were over their allotment for each of the next two years.
One of the offenders was Mark Hall, chairman of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, who also was penalized after going over.
Brian Bruckner, assistant to the general manager, said the LENRD has 179 wells that are subject to a 9-inch allocation. Those wells were drilled after 2017, and the well owners signed documents saying they would adhere to that allocation.
It is worth noting that 147 wells were in compliance, Bruckner said.
Landowners were allowed to use an additional 2 inches if they planted a cover crop, such as rye. That made the total for them 11 inches, but the landowners had to provide documentation of the cover crop, which helps to prevent erosion.
Some violators on Wednesday were as low as .49 of an inch over or as high as 5.65 inches over.
The second and final day of hearings is scheduled to take place Thursday, starting at 1 p.m., weather permitting.
For more details on the hearings, including discussion about penalties for the board chairman, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Daily News or read about it online.