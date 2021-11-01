At its October meeting, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors approved a chemigation equipment cost-share program.
This program is intended to introduce landowners to, and provide a one-time cost assistance for, equipment needed for application of fertilizer through irrigation systems. This program is designed to spoon-feed fertilizer to the crop at the optimum time, reduce fertilizer losses and reduce the risk of nitrogen leaching into the groundwater, according to a press release from the district.
The protection of groundwater is one of the main responsibilities given to Nebraska’s NRDs. The district board and staff work diligently to come up with ways to develop, manage and conserve our water now and for future generations.
“We are always striving to find programs that fit our mission and to encourage citizens to stop and think about how they can take the next steps to reach their management goals,” said Curt Becker, Lower Elkhorn NRD projects manager.
The program will help maintain groundwater quality and improve efficiency.
“Our goal with this program is to provide a tool for producers to apply their nitrogen more efficiently,” Becker said. “One of the requirements of the program is that the applicant has not previously done chemigation.”
The eligible components would include Lower Elkhorn NRD approved chemigation equipment needed on irrigation systems for applying liquid nitrogen fertilizers, including the mainline check valve and the fertilizer injection pump and chemical injection valve.
“The cost-share will be 50% of the total cost of the equipment, not to exceed $1,500, and is a one-time use program,” Becker said.