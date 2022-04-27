This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, which will be celebrated Friday, April 29.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) will commemorate this special day with “last-chance tree sales” at its tree distribution center at the Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area, north of Stanton. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Arbor Day, and seedlings may be purchased in bundles of 25.
Quantities and species are limited. From Norfolk, the lake is located 10 miles east on Highway 275 and then 2 miles south on Ridge Road. Signs will direct visitors to the location.
Todd Stewart, natural resources technician for LENRD, said, “There are so many benefits that trees provide for us, from reducing soil erosion, to adding value to your property, to filtering the air. Planting trees is a gift for future generations. Our parents and grandparents did it for us, and we should return the favor for our kids and grandkids.”
Contact Stewart at the LENRD office at 402-371-7313 with questions about trees or further assistance.