As part of the regular agenda during Thursday’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) board meeting, members elected new officers to fill the chairman, vice chairman and secretary posts. The Nebraska Association of Resource Districts (NARD) delegate and alternate for LENRD also were elected.
Board officers and NARD delegates serve two-year terms.
Chairman
Outgoing chairman Mark Hall began the voting by explaining the rules for electing the officers and by overseeing the nomination process for the various roles.
The sole nominee for chairman was Roger Gustafson, who represents Sub-district 7 out of Emerson. Gustafson was unanimously elected to the post. Gustafson abstained from the voting for chairman.
Vice chairman
“Now I open up the nominations for vice chairman,” began Hall as the second round of voting began.
Matt Steffen of West Point was the first nominee for the seat. Steffen accepted the nomination but also nominated Jerry Allemann of Wayne for the seat. Gary Loftis and Chad Korth also were nominated but declined their recommendations.
When the votes were tallied, Steffen won the seat with nine of the 15 possible votes.
Secretary
For the secretary’s seat, Jay Reikofski of Foster was the first nominee. Loftis, Korth and new board member Mike Fleer also were nominated for the post. Korth again declined the nomination.
Reikofski was elected to the secretary’s seat with 12 votes.
NARD delegate and alternate
Scott Clausen opened the nominations by offering the outgoing chairman, Hall, as delegate.
“I nominate you, Mark Hall,” Claussen began. Hall accepted the nomination. Loftis also was nominated for the seat.
In voting, Hall was elected with 12 votes.
The final position to be filled was that of NARD alternate. New board member Melissa Temple, of Norfolk was nominated to the seat, as was Allemann.
Allemann was elected to the alternate seat with eight votes.
During the voting, Hall also explained that as the new chairman, Gustafson would be making subcommittee selections over the next couple of weeks, and he encouraged board members to volunteer for needed committee posts.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors tackled a full agenda during Thursday night’s meeting. All elected board members were present for the session, which lasted almost five hours. Two-dozen staff and citizens were also on hand for the meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.
Regular agenda
— Board members received an update from treasurer Anthony Wisnieski regarding NRD income and expense reports as well as on Conservation Cost Share.
— Members received monthly updates on: Nebraska Association of Resources Districts — Joel Hansen; Nebraska Natural Resources Commission — Gary Anderson; Natural Resources Conservation Services — Robin Sutherland; RC&D reports — Mark Hall and Gary Loftis; Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project — Lisa Lauver; administrative report — Mike Sousek
— Board members approved the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations as well as appointment of Logan East RWS Advisory Committee members.
— Board members heard updates from the information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation committees regarding Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update, Scribner streambank project rip rap interlocal agreement, Longitude 103 update, annual water use reports.
