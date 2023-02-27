More than 465 students from nine area schools recently came to Norfolk to learn more about water.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District hosted its annual H2O Daze at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus last Tuesday and Wednesday.
This year, students from Battle Creek, Osmond Elementary School and Osmond St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart in Norfolk, Zion Lutheran School in Pierce, Randolph, Stanton, Neligh and Norfolk Middle School took part in the event.
Students rotated through several fun and entertaining conservation classes, including “Bubbleology,” water rockets, aquifers, wastewater, trees and soil health. They also learned about topics relating to Nebraska’s groundwater, how it is used and how to conserve it for future generations.
Brian Tichota, communications specialist for the Lower Elkhorn NRD said the program was “a huge success” thanks to all of the presenters, staff, teachers and students from the Norfolk Chapter of FFA who volunteered their time.