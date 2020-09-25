The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors officially declared a drought at its monthly meeting Thursday night.
Brian Bruckner, the district’s assistant general manager, presented a map from the federal government that showed most of the district’s land in varying degrees of drought.
The drought is classified into five stages, D0-D4, with D4 being the worst. The western and northern portions of the NRD are in D0 and D1, while the central and southern portions are largely in D2 stage, and Cuming County in the district’s southeast is almost entirely in the D3 stage. None of the area is in the D4 stage.
While the board was nearly unanimous in its move to declare a drought, the next move to manage the drought is uncertain.
A small ad hoc committee with several board members and LENRD general manager Mike Sousek has met several times in the last month and proposed three motions Thursday to follow the drought declaration.
The first motion was to limit the usage of water by wells in areas classified as D4.
“In essence, during times of D4 drought, these wells will be shut down to protect the public health and welfare,” said board member Kurt Janke of Wayne.
Sousek said the motion would protect the interest of current and new well users by shutting down those wells under the most extreme drought conditions.
But the board did not approve the motion, which failed by a 9-5 vote.
Board member Chard Korth of Meadow Grove said he felt agriculture was being unfairly targeted, whereas cities and other industries were not being held accountable for their water usage.
“I haven’t heard any other conversation about any other industry beside agriculture,” Korth said. “And the water we pump out of the ground isn’t free, either.”
But Sousek said there were still discussions taking place to plan for a drought and its effects on agriculture.
He said communities throughout the district, including Norfolk, have begun asking for voluntary water restrictions and that Norfolk, Wayne and West Point are working with the district to enact drought mitigation plans so that cities and the district are on the same page. City water sources are treated differently from a legal perspective.
“We better be very careful about how we go about this,” Sousek said. “If we’re going to start making the argument that agriculture is king and that villages and communities can go away, I don’t think we want to open that can of worms.”
Korth said he believes the cities should have a plan already done, and Sousek replied that the district should have, too.
After the motion failed, a second motion was scrapped, but a third motion dealing with allocations of water was discussed and ultimately tabled until October, as the board must make a decision on drought plans and restrictions by Nov. 1.
The board had few other agenda items. A public hearing regarding certification of acres took place, but no one from the public signed up to speak and NRD staff had no comments.
Sousek, during a monthly administrative report, announced that the day of the meeting the NRD learned that a grant application to help with expenses for relief wells in the Willow Creek area was accepted, and the district received a lot more money than originally anticipated.
Sousek said the NRD was hoping to receive several hundred thousand dollars to help with the $1.25 million project. But the district was awarded the full $1.25 million. Sousek said there are some details to work out still, as the district must match a portion of the funds.
But a large taxpayer expense appears to be taken care of.
“We’re saving our taxpayers a lot of money with this grant,” said Gary Loftis of Craig, the board’s chairman.