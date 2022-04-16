It appears the Lower Elkhorn NRD will help fund requests to assist with a warning siren near a Stanton County recreation area and a walking trail near another recreation area by Leigh.
During Thursday evening’s meeting of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole, the board discussed a range of agenda items.
Included was a request from Stanton County Emergency Management to help install a storm siren for the Maskenthine Recreation Area.
Curt Becker, projects manager for the NRD, said Stanton County Emergency Management has applied for a grant to install the storm siren at or near the Maskenthine Recreation Area.
“They are asking us basically to hook up power to it,” Becker said. “If we put it on our property, we’ll put it right next to our well house, which will have power right there.”
The siren would be close to the tent camping area. Stanton County Emergency Management is also considering putting one at Willard’s Cove and replacing another one in Stanton.
The board asked what the cost would be to the Lower Elkhorn NRD. Becker said it will be the cost of hooking it up and the power to the one at Maskenthine. Staff will prepare an estimate on the power costs for the meeting when it will be considered officially.
District board members also appeared to be in support of helping to replace the Maple Creek Recreation Area walking trail near Leigh.
The district had put $10,000 in the budget for it, but when it was put up for bid, there was only one contractor. The district is discussing the cost with the contractor, but it might not cover the entire trail.
Becker said the trail is limestone and needs to be replaced periodically. It was about 11 years since the trail was put in. The trail is almost 3 miles long.
“It’s just something that kind of wears, I guess,” Becker said. “It has to be replaced every so often to have a good surface.”
The idea would be to put about two or three inches on top of the existing trail.
Board member Jerry Allemann of Wayne said he is familiar with how it wears.
“In Wayne County, they call it Wonder Rock because everybody wonders where it goes,” Allemann said.
Scott Clausen of Norfolk, another board member, asked if it might be worth considering paving the trail, like Skyview Lake in Norfolk. That trail is nearly 2 miles around the lake, gets used a lot and is still holding up after decades.
Becker said there is a lot of usage, but there was no further discussion of paving it.