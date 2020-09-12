Lower Elkhorn NRD NDN
Norfolk Daily News file

The fiscal-year 2020-21 budget for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District has been approved by the NRD’s board of directors.

The budget totals about $13 million, with a tax request of $4,512,659 from local property taxes. The estimated levy, based on the property tax request, is 2.436 cents per $100 of valuation, which is less than half of the amount it has the authority to levy. The levy is a slight increase from the previous fiscal-year levy of 2.370 cents per $100 of valuation.

Among the major expenditures for 2021 include nearly $2 million for levee and flood protection projects in communities such as West Point, Randolph and Scribner, and $1.3 million to flood-related repairs in the district. Projects to evaluate watershed plans for Maple Creek and Battle Creek, to be funded by federal and state grants, also are included.

“Through these projects and studies, we’re proud to give the funds back to the local taxpayers,” said Mike Sousek, general manager of the NRD. “We’re working very diligently to be responsible with our budget as we continue to meet the challenges of protecting our natural resources for the future.”

Tags

In other news

Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Envisioned as a journey through his six-decade career, it’s the first of its kind in North America and will have…

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts ‘war plan’

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts ‘war plan’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases spiked Friday in parts of eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time daily highs. Signs of the pandemic’s resurgence were also evident in Britain and the Netherlands.

Structure to be set on fire for training

Structure to be set on fire for training

The Norfolk Fire Division will be conducting live fire training on Sunday, Sept. 13, at a former residence at 2310 S. Fifth St., next to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The training activity will begin around 7 a.m. and last into the afternoon, as Norfolk and other area departments work together to enhanc…