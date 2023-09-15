Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board members hosted a public hearing on Thursday night seeking public feedback on their proposed 2023-24 operating budget. While just seven members of the public attended the meeting, NRD interim general manager Brian Bruckner offered the board and those in attendance an overview of the budget for the upcoming year.
While the NRD property tax request increased by 8.28% for the upcoming year, its overall budget decreased significantly by 12.97%, confirming that board members have been working hard with staff to trim the budget and reduce the financial impact to district taxpayers.
The districts overall budget is set at $12,049,933 for the upcoming year.
As Bruckner explained, major expenditures for the next year will include:
— $791,000 for flood protection projects.
— Water resources expenditures of just under $603,000.
— Project construction costs, which includes the ongoing work at Willow Creek and downstream, at close to $1 million.
— Operation and maintenance expenses for area rural water systems of $742,000.
Also of note is the allocation of $1 million to the Battle Creek sinking fund to be used for addressing flood problems in and around Battle Creek.
Bruckner said NRD officials also had been working to receive grant funding for the upcoming year. Among the grants Bruckner mentioned were grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service that are designed to aid in funding district projects.
Overall, the district’s property tax request for the next year will be $4,896,906. The property tax levy decreased by 1.66% from last year, to $2.25 cents per $100 valuation. The NRD’s 2023-24 valuation increased by 10.11% from last year.
Following the public hearing, all NRD directors present voted unanimously to approve the budget and formally make the property tax request.