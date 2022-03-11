No action was taken, but the Lower Elkhorn NRD board received more information Thursday evening to consider related to the Battle Creek watershed and possible solutions to try to control flooding.
Meeting as a Committee of the Whole where the board doesn’t take action but generally directs staff on what to do, the board considered a range of topics during a meeting that lasted more than three hours.
More than an hour was spent discussing a JEO Consulting contract for a Battle Creek diversion channel. It was last studied in 2013.
During last month’s board meeting, the board voted to have JEO submit a contract on what it would cost to continue the diversion study.
The study was dropped in 2013 when it was discovered that the diversion channel would cost about $26 million but would not be eligible for any outside assistance, such as federal or state grants.
Curt Becker, Lower Elkhorn NRD projects manager, presented information about the study, which will cost an estimated $64,020 to complete. The study is expected to be considered for action at the regular board meeting later this month.
Becker said there are five parts to the study, including project management, concept design refinement, hydrology and hydraulics, technical memorandum and public outreach, including a property owners meeting and open house.
During the course of the discussion by the board, questions were asked about how much it would cost to build levees.
Mike Sousek, the Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager, said an earlier study put the cost at about $42 million. One issue to consider is the levee would have to be built on both sides so that it wouldn’t just push the water in one direction.
Questions also were asked where the levees would be proposed.
Sousek said it was generally from south of town to Highway 121. Another concern is that it is unknown if a permit could be obtained for levees, he said.
And finally, there are concerns about getting outside funds to help with both levees and diversion channels, Sousek said.
Jerry Allemann, one of the board members, said towns like Wakefield and Pender have levees on only one side, which work and would make it cheaper.
Allemann said he also believes there would be funding available, including the funding source that Randolph received to help with its levee.
Sousek said the amount of water for Randolph is less, in part because the town is toward the beginning of a watershed. Battle Creek is at the bottom. In addition, while some funds might be obtained, it would not cover the majority of costs for it, he said.
To get significant funding, there needs to be recreational opportunities, such as those offered by a dam. A levee might offer only a trail, which doesn’t help to meet the ratios to trigger outside funding, Sousek said.
Mike Sotek, principal engineer for FYRA Engineering, agreed. Sotek discussed the recreational opportunities the federal government looks at to determine additional benefits from a project.
In Nebraska, those recreational activities would include camping, trails, hiking, boating and fishing, Sotek said.
Sotek said it was likely the levee and diversion channel studies quit being looked at when it became clear that the alternatives would not meet a positive benefit to cost ratio as required by the National Resources Conservation Services.
Scott Clausen, another board member, said he thinks the district should put its money toward getting storm sewers for Battle Creek. Because there are no storm sewers in the town, there is no place for the water to go, he said.
Four members of the public spoke as well.
Terry Boecker said everyone matters in this situation, not just the farmers whose ground would be lost or the residents of Battle Creek, but also the people who live downstream.
Boecker said she and her husband, Leon, have 33 acres downstream and they need flooding protection like that offered by a dam. If farmers lose their land, they get compensated, she said.
When the Boeckers lose land from the river, they don’t get compensated. They want to be able to have their house and land to retire, she said.
“Our home is our 401(k),” Boecker said.
Boecker said she also was saddened to hear that some of the board members have already said they won’t vote for a dam no matter what, even though not all the studies have been finished.
She questioned how elected officials can be impartial if they make statements like that.
During testimony from the public, other concerns were raised that if a dam is built, it will have lasting impacts on others besides the farmers who lose land.
Some farms even a few miles away could have water backed up and center pivots that won’t work, and many farms will have decreased land values, it was stated.