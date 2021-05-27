Low temps delay opening

NORFOLK — With chilly conditions forecast for the weekend, opening day for Norfolk’s AquaVenture at Veterans Park will be Monday, May 31. City officials made the announcement on Thursday.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, state media reported Thursday, as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee who gunned down nine people at a California rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant.
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
As parkgoers gear up for the traditional return of camping season this Memorial Day weekend, sites from Ponca to Smith Falls are welcoming Nebraskans back into the outdoors after a year of health guidelines and social distancing.
It’s been a busy time for Norfolk’s Parks and Recreation Division between the regular maintenance and new projects.