NORFOLK — With chilly conditions forecast for the weekend, opening day for Norfolk’s AquaVenture at Veterans Park will be Monday, May 31. City officials made the announcement on Thursday.

Low temps delay opening

Kim vows to build North Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, state media reported Thursday, as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions.

Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

'Everything is open'

As parkgoers gear up for the traditional return of camping season this Memorial Day weekend, sites from Ponca to Smith Falls are welcoming Nebraskans back into the outdoors after a year of health guidelines and social distancing.