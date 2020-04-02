Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...A MIXTURE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW WILL CHANGE TO ALL SNOW THIS EVENING. SOME SLEET COULD ALSO MIX IN. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&