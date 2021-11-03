Northeast Community College has honored two individuals for career success and achievement following graduation from the institution.
Preston Love Jr. and Stanley Timm, both of Omaha, have been inducted into Northeast's Alumni Hall of Success. The recognition is awarded to individuals who have achieved significant professional success, exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities or have made significant contributions to their communities and/or community affairs.
They were inducted during Northeast’s annual achievement awards ceremony recently in the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
“Whether they have made significant contributions to this institution, the community college system as a whole or they have successfully made outstanding contributions to their local communities, the honorees exemplify the qualities that we value here at Northeast,” said Leah Barrett president in a media release. “Mr. Love and Mr. Timm exemplify the qualities that are prized here at Northeast. We offer them our congratulations.”
Love works tirelessly for the disenfranchised through economic growth, leadership growth, community engagement and get-out-the-vote initiatives. He graduated from Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College, in 1963 with an associate degree and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in professional studies from Bellevue University.
Love played football at the University of Nebraska and was drafted by the NFL’s Detroit Lions. He was inducted into the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
As a businessman, Love served in the corporate world with IBM for 15 years. He went from business to politics, helping Jesse Jackson run for the Democratic nomination for president in 1984. From politics, Love founded Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement and, most recently, the Institute for Urban Development.
In 2020, he was asked to be the Nebraska Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate.
In accepting the award, Love called the recognition a blessing.
“We’re connected in our journey. … I graduated from Norfolk Junior College and with that began a journey of my own and the college began a journey that has now become Northeast Community College. So now, after those journeys, we reconnect,” Love said. “And so, the question is ‘What’s next? Where do we go from here?’ … We could slow down … or we should thank the Lord for the blessings, spread our wings and maximize the wisdom that we’ve gained during this journey. And we should lead, we should lead.”
Timm graduated from Norfolk Junior College in May 1968 with an associate degree. Immediately after graduation, he worked at a manufacturing plant in Neligh and then moved to Omaha to further his education where earned a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting major from Creighton University in 1972.
Timm then began a 50-plus-year career in the City of Omaha finance department, including serving as executive director of the Omaha Housing Authority and as the city’s chief financial officer under two mayoral administrations.
He worked, in part, with a total of 12 administrations during his career. In those roles he instituted best practices and lead teams in municipal bond financing on major projects such as the CHI Arena and Convention Center.
Timm was grateful for his induction into Northeast’s Alumni Hall of Success.
“This is a teachable moment for me to pass on to the next generation — to my grandchildren. I want them to do their best and try really hard and be successful in life,” Timm said. “This is a humbling experience. And the reason for that is I know that everyone in this room is a successful person and has a successful story that you either have completed or are in the process of completing. So, it’s very humbling that you are honoring me and the other recipients.”
In addition, last year’s Alumni Hall of Success inductees were recognized during the achievement awards ceremony. The event in 2020 was not held due to the pandemic.
Jarod Hendricks, Elkhorn, is a 1993 graduate of Northeast, where he earned his degree in building construction. He is president of Lyman-Richey Corp. (Gerhold Concrete Co.), a company he has worked for since his graduation from Northeast.
Originally from Pierce, Dr. Jeremy Young is owner-veterinarian of Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Albion, Elgin, and St. Edward. He graduated from Northeast in 2000 with a degree in pre-professional veterinary/animal science and then pursued additional degrees in Nebraska and Kansas.
Love, Timm, Hendricks and Young join nearly 250 other Northeast alumni who have been inducted into the Alumni Hall of Success.
Northeast’s Media Arts — Broadcasting program live-streamed the awards ceremony. It may be viewed on demand at team1sports.com/northeastcc/.