Adolph Brown III presented “Love, Light & Insight” during the Oct. 12 school day to the Norfolk Public Schools students in grades 5-12.
For the past 30 years, Brown has researched, field-tested and implemented a set of concrete strategies used to support and enhance schools and businesses. He is admired around the world for his simple, yet direct “Real Talk” and powerful, universal and timeless teachings.
During his presentation, the American businessman shared personal experiences of getting through tough times and perseverance. He encouraged students to start thinking about making a positive impact on other students, the school and community.
“I really thought it was cool that Dr. Brown came to Norfolk. He demonstrated that everyone meant something and we felt it. I am thankful that we had him come to our school. Everyone matters!” said an NPS student.
“Dr. Brown’s ability to immediately connect with students and hold their attention provides an opportunity for his message to really hit home. The message about the hidden weight we are all carrying in our backpacks every day and empowering us to ‘talk it out before we act it out’ was just what we needed to hear. Kindness and empathy for our fellow students, staff members and community will help us heal and work together for the betterment of all,” said Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety.