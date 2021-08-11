Distance from friends, handwritten communication, longing for a better time.

Sound familiar?

It did to those who attended "Love Letters," put on by Norfolk Community Theatre at the Divots Conference Center last month. Lu Carter and Mike Brogan starred in the oddly reminiscent tale of more-than-friends, not-quite-lovers in an effort to raise funds for set pieces for the upcoming production season for the theater troupe.

A.R. Gurney's play, a finalist for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for drama, tells the story of two friends whose lives entwine through childhood, college, war, marriage, politics, a sordid affair, alcoholism and death — all communicated to each other exclusively through the titular handwritten letters. Full of pining and ambition, the show is commemorative of just a recent time when people, like the characters, were separated by distance and circumstance.

Audiences now, however, could relate on a completely different level.

The idea for the fundraiser came from Carter herself, a former Norfolk Community Theatre board member. She and Brogan, the former vice president of the board, had performed the play previously, although not together, and brought it to the board. The two-person cast and limited set pieces adapted well to the socially distanced theater, and "the rest is history," according to Libby McKay, president of the Norfolk Community Theatre.

This was certainly a comeback response from the last season. The group had produced three shows under the theme "Virtually Theatre" — one via Zoom, one recorded and streamed and the last physically performed at The Loft in accordance to social distancing and mask guidelines. This season, the Norfolk Community Theatre will be back to normal with some COVID precautions still in place.

Even through the difficulties, McKay is proud of how everyone involved adapted and stepped up to the plate.

"Last season gave us the opportunity to rise to the challenges of performing during a pandemic year," she said. "This year, we are pleased to be back in person."

Despite the hurdles, McKay said "everything ran smoothly" and she hopes it will continue for the rest of the season.

"There are always challenges when performing in a nontraditional space, (such as) 'How will we light it?', 'How will load-in work?', 'Will we be able to rehearse in the space?' etc.," she said. "But everything always works out."

