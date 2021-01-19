Preston Love Jr. said it is the responsibility of the city, Northeast Community College and the community as a whole to become Martin Luther King Jr. to carry on his legacy.
Love was the keynote speaker at the city and college’s Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony held over Zoom on Monday. His speech was titled “Where is Martin Luther King?”
“I wanted to talk to you about the role of a city and a role of a college in these complex and tumultuous times,” Love said. “You may not consider your role to be significant. Part of my time with you today is to tell you, with all due respect, that you’re so wrong. Your role is significant to the nation and maybe the world.”
To understand this, it’s important to know the history of the civil rights movement, Love said.
The movement really began in the mid-1950s with the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case, he said.
The movement continued throughout the next decade. During that time, King became one of the leaders of the movement. It was only after his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 that he became the central civil rights figure, Love said.
“He was a voice of reason, he was nonviolent. He was a leader of leaders,” Love said. “He had the ability to get things done.”
In 1964, the Civil Rights Act passed. The following year, the Voting Rights Act passed. Finally, the Fair Housing Act passed in 1968.
“But you must know this part of the history,” Love said. Each of these victories for the civil rights movements were preceded by acts of violence against the Black community.
Three Black men were murdered in Mississippi in 1964 before the Civil Rights Act, protesters in Selma resulted in mass violence against peaceful protesters before the Voting Rights Act in 1965 and the Fair Housing Act didn’t pass until after King was assassinated.
“While in that timeframe, and maybe in this one, while we have victories in society, most of it was precursored by violence,” Love said.
After King’s death, there was a void in the civil rights movement, Love said.
“The question in 1968, after his death, was where is MLK. Because after his death, it was the death of the civil rights movement. It didn’t happen in one day. It happened slowly,” Love said. “There was a need for his calm, his voice of reason, his approach to nonviolence.”
That emptiness remains to this day, Love said.
“So now, here we are in 2021 asking the same question.”
“With COVID-19 and all of the stress and pain it has brought to the table, where is MLK now?” Love said. “And all of the disparities people of color have in health care, mass incarceration, gaps in education and even continued violence, rogue police and now even insurrection and hate and divisiveness. Where is MLK? The question is not answered yet.”
The city and college have the ability to take up the work and legacy of King, Love said.
“So I challenge the city and the community college to realize this: The change, the reforms, the equity challenges, inclusion, need for diversity, the need for justice, is in us,” he said. “We are the agents for change and reform. We, collectively, must understand that we must pick up the mantle and be the calm, the voices of reason. I challenge us to become Martin Luther King.”
About 250 people attended the Zoom speech, which was co-hosted by the Mayor’s Council on Diversity and Northeast Community College.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning introduced Love, and Northeast President Leah Barrett thanked him for him for his speech.
“You have given us so much to think about in reminding us of our personal responsibility in the change we want to see,” she said. “Our actions have to lead us to tomorrow.”
Love is the founder and director of the Institute of Urban Development in Omaha. He is also an author, playwright and adjunct professor of African-American Experiences in Politics at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Love was a write-in candidate for the Democrats in the Senate race against Ben Sasse. He also helped organize Jesse Jackson’s 1985 presidential candidacy. He is also the founder and director of the Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement and the first vice president of the NAACP Omaha chapter.
Love was inducted into the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 for his time on the Nebraska football team and as a Detroit Lions draftee. Before going to UNL, he attended Norfolk Junior College, the predecessor to Northeast Community College.