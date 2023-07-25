Norfolk fire and EMT personnel responded to a fully involved house fire at 1401 Eldorado Road on Tuesday evening.
The fire call was first dispatched at 7:04 p.m. At 9 p.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the remaining flames as heavy smoke filled the street.
Neighbor Bill McCoy, who lives nearby, said he heard a loud boom, which he believed to be fireworks. When he walked outside to investigate, he saw heavy smoke.
“By the time I walked around to the front of the house, the first fire truck was already there," he said.
Although not confirmed by Norfolk Fire Division personnel, neighbors said the fire was started by a gas grill explosion. The homeowner, who did not wish to comment for this story, confirmed that it was a grill that started the blaze.
The home, built in 1996, is expected to be a total loss.
At least four fire engines and 35-40 fire division and medical personnel were dispatched to combat the fire. Fire units from Hadar, Battle Creek, Pierce and Hoskins also responded to the fire.
More information is expected from Norfolk Fire Division commanders once the fire is fully contained.