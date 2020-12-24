CRESTON — Jamie Olmer loves her hometown, and she loves history. She wants to preserve both.
The 29-year-old purchased the old Citizens State Bank building in Creston with hopes of bringing it back to life.
She bought the building for $5,000 in 2012 from Mark Korth, owner of Mark’s Custom Woodworking in Creston, who had purchased it from the Farmers Co-op, which was using it for storage.
“I was working for him in the summers, and I just asked if he would be interested in me taking down the building to move it elsewhere or buying it from him because I would rather see it used,” Olmer said.
“At first we agreed I would try taking it down, but that didn’t work. We started on the back and only got four pieces of the terra cotta off before we ran into problems with insurance, and we had to give up on that idea. Then he agreed to let me buy it.”
After graduating from college, Olmer had joined AmeriCorps, which is a voluntary civil service program in which adults perform public service work. She had left Nebraska for three years, leaving the building as is.
Olmer is now finishing up her master’s degree in geography and GIS (Geographic Information Systems), and working for gWorks in Omaha.
She has researched the building but has not been able to come up with as much history as she would like.
“I have asked around if anyone has any historical pictures of it, and nobody has ever been able to give me any,” she said. “I have zero pictures of the inside, and I have only one picture of the outside right after it was built.”
Even when locals were putting together a history book for Creston’s centennial, they could not find much about the bank building.
Citizens State Bank originally operated a couple of buildings up the block, in the current location of Rainbow’s End Beauty Salon before this building was built and the bank moved.
The building was constructed in 1920 and operated as a bank for 10 years, until 1931. Then it was closed for several years, and Olmer said locals told her it was a grocery or furniture store at one point, but she can’t find records of it.
She did find information on a meat locker operating in the building from 1946 to 1964, but otherwise it has just been empty or used for storage.
“We have found broken pieces of the original lights, some teller counter pieces, old glass bottles, at least some of the original marble floor and a number of other things inside the building,” Olmer said.
However, some of the main artifacts from the bank, including the vault door and a large clock that hung on the front corner of the building, have been removed and are proving hard to track down.
“If anyone knows what happened to the two-sided clock, vault door or any of the building’s original fixtures or furnishings, please contact me,” she said.
Olmer said she loves history and wants to see the building brought back to life.
“I just like history, and I like old buildings. When I went to college, my undergraduate degree was in history and I wrote my Capstone paper (which is part of a Capstone Project, a two-semester process in which students pursue independent research) on two buildings in Omaha, the two train stations: the Durham Museum is now in one of them, and the other is now the Channel 7 television station building. I was doing research on those two, and at the same time I was researching this (building).
“I especially like terra cotta, which is what elaborately adorns the outside of this building. I want to save the building, but it’s going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to get it done. It’s $173,000 just for the exterior repairs. I want to make it something that’s going to give me a little money back, but I know I’m never going to get out of it what I’m putting in. That’s just not important to me.”
She said saving the building and turning it into something the community can use is what is important.
“Due to the cost, this is going to take at least a few more years to fully complete,” she said.
Olmer completed the paperwork to have the building placed on the National Register of Historic places and hoped to apply for grants. However, none has been available since she started the project.
There are tax incentives for renovating it; however, the building would have to be renovated to its original features, which would be costly and not prudent for turning the building into something functional.
If anyone has any ideas, wants to help or has any information, contact Olmer at jolmer@unomaha.edu or call 402-910-2533.