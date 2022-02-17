HOWELLS — The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is looking for people interested in having their land be part of flood control in the Maple Creek Watershed.
That was one of the announcements made Wednesday during an open house to discuss flood control before several hundred people at the Howells Ballroom.
Another point was that there would not be discussion of large structures, such as dams, which are unpopular with many of the landowners in the area.
And during the presentation portion of the two-hour event, the open house mostly focused on such flood reduction projects as on-line and off-line measures, including detention cells, wetlands, diversion channels, levees and other enhancements. On-line means in the stream while off-line means off the stream.
The format included about a 30-minute presentation from engineers Bob Gregalunas and Janel Kaufman of FYRA Engineering of Omaha, and Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
It later included a question-and-answer period and small-group breakdown where people interested in the project could meet one-on-one with project representatives to ask specific questions or learn more about possible projects.
The Maple Creek Watershed is located in Stanton, Platte, Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties. This is the second open house in Howells, with another one last fall.
Storage of water can take many forms, including a pond, wetland or dry basin. The idea of these types of projects is to temporarily hold water during the flood event, then gradually let it go down, with the area drying gradually.
Those leading the event said they are interested in going through alternatives and seeing how many landowners are interested in having their land used for flood control. The land could be sold or have a permanent easement sold to the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
Then once all the willing sellers have been identified, the engineers said they can decide what type of structures or flood control measures make the most sense.
One of the questions was what would happen if only a few willing landowners are identified. Chances are the Lower Elkhorn NRD would be able to offer only limited flood protection, they said.
Another question was whether eminent domain would be used to acquire land?
Engineers said they are hoping to work only with willing sellers. Land sellers will be paid fair market value for their land based on an appraisal from recent sales.
Sousek said eminent domain is one of the powers the district has, but he isn’t sensing there is any desire by the board to use it.
“This whole effort is to find voluntary and willing landowners to help the cause of flood reduction in this whole watershed,” Sousek said.
One of the questions was if dams are being taken out of the equation, why are proposed dam locations still being shown on maps?
The engineers said all possibilities have to be listed, even if they are highly unlikely or “ridiculous.” They are needed for justification to try to obtain grant funds to help pay for the improvements.
A lot of the questions continued to be about what type of structures would be put forth and where they might be located.
Gregalunas said it isn’t known now what type of structures will be put forth.
“Until we have a list with everyone who is willing (to sell), we aren’t going to know what makes sense,” he said. “Once we have that list, we can check it out and then get back (to everyone).”
The question-and-answer session included a few times when people made comments that were applauded. Nobody was required to identify themselves.
It also included a man who used profanity. He was then told not to be “rowdy” or the event would end. “I’m not rowdy. You ain’t seen it yet,” the man said, drawing a mixture of laughs and more applause.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about possible projects, visit https://fyra.mysocialpinpoint.com/maple-creek on the internet. Written comments or requests should be submitted to Curt Becker, LENRD projects manager, at cbecker@lenrd.org or contact the LENRD office at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk for more information.