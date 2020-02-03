Arrest action NDN
The Norfolk Police Division returned a lost purse and made an arrest Friday.

An officer recovered a lost purse at Walmart early Friday evening. During the inventory search, the officer found the owner’s ID and a white, powdery substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, said Capt. Michael Bauer in press release.

The owner, Laura Everett, 35, of Creighton was contacted and came to the police station to claim her purse. When she arrived, she was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Everett was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

