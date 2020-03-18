Loss of loved one complicated by threat of virus

On Monday morning, Darrel Leisy of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson scaled back funeral arrangements at the request of family members who had recently lost a loved one. Later that day, he was asked by a second family to postpone a different funeral.
“They’re talking about doing it at a later date,” Leisy said. “It will be memorial services at a later date.”
The threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission has made a trying time even more challenging for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.
Local and area funeral home directors are fielding questions from the families they are serving about how best to proceed with funeral arrangements amid recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel all public assemblies of 10 or more people.
Home for Funerals’ owner John Burns said in a letter sent to clients last week that the National Funeral Directors Association sends information from the CDC, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of the virus in the United States.
While the CDC has said there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation with the body of someone who has died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19, Home for Funerals “will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully and safely commemorate the life of their loved one, while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials,” Burns said.
Greg Brockhaus, a funeral director from Creighton, said he believes it is prudent to follow the CDC’s recommendations.
The Brockhaus family operates multiple funeral homes in Northeast Nebraska, including Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
As co-chairman of the Mortuary Emergency Disaster Team, Brockhaus said he has spent a lot of time talking with funeral homes in Omaha and Lincoln about the COVID-19 issue.
“There’s a lot of discussion going on right now,” Brockhaus said.
Brockhaus said a lot families likely will opt to have private graveside services now and more public services in the future.
“We want to serve our families at the highest level but at the same time respect other civilians that might have underlying health problems,” he said.
Brockhaus said technology like FaceTime and live-streaming may play a pivotal role in both helping reduce risk of exposure while making funeral arrangements, as well as allowing people who live in distant places to attend a service.
“Say there’s a surviving spouse that is 80-plus years old, and the family is coming from Colorado. Not everybody lives here. You just don’t know who’s been exposed to whom,” he said.
On Tuesday, Stonacek Funeral Chapel worked to scale back arrangements for two separate services, including one with a limited visitation to provide for social distancing.
Jason Minnick with Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner said he had seen a significant difference between the number of guests expected and number of guests who attended funerals he arranged late last week and early this week, both before the CDC recommended strict limitations on the number of people at a gathering.
“We had a funeral where they were planning 275, and there was just shy of 150 who were there,” Minnick said.
Before the CDC put forth its recommendation to strictly limit the number of people assembling in one place, Minnick said he was struggling to find a balance between work and his own exposure to the virus because he is a Type 1 diabetic, which puts him at increased risk for serious complications if he contracts the illness.
Minnick decided to forgo friendly handshakes for a simple, warm hello to minimize his risk.
“I’m the only one who can do my job for my firm,” he said. “If I get sick, my firm is in trouble.”
Minnick said he knows families who are grieving are already facing tough choices, and the threat of spreading the virus complicates the situation.
Minnick Funeral Home has had success using live-streaming technology for funerals in the past, and that might be one way to move forward for the time being, he said.
“That might be a way going forward if we do have to keep the numbers to a manageable amount,” Minnick said.