Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 4 to 10 inches near the South Dakota border to 2 to 4 inches elsewhere. Ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&