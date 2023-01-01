The past year was filled with major happenings in Northeast Nebraska, including elections, weather episodes, historic athletic achievements and grim breaking news events.
Here’s a month-by-month look at some of the biggest stories covered by the Daily News in 2022:
January
— The first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron was detected in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county district.
— The Norfolk City Council approved the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project spanning from 13th Street to First Street with an estimated cost of up to $10 million.
— With former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry facing federal felony charges in California — crimes he was later convicted of — then-state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk announced that he was seeking to replace Fortenberry in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
— A fire at a house in Pierce claimed the lives of three children: Alexander Clausen, 17, Candace Clausen, 15, and Andrew Clausen, 12.
February
— An Iowa-based company announced plans to build a $375 million soybean crushing plant near Norfolk.
March
— After 23 years of business in Madison, Burrito King owners Teresa and Francisco Valdez announced the closing of their restaurant.
April
— Law enforcement authorities arrested a woman at the Norfolk Public Library after a nearly three-hour search resulting from a shooting at a residence near 10th Street and Phillip Avenue.
— A 72-year-old rural Norfolk man died while attempting to put out a fire at his property northwest of Norfolk.
— A wildfire in Burt County destroyed several structures and injured four firefighters. Around 30 fire departments from Nebraska and Iowa helped fight the blaze, which caused numerous evacuations.
May
— A derecho passed through Northeast Nebraska as the result of a strong path of storms that impacted the area. The storm created black-out conditions, uprooted trees and downed power lines.
— Following a seven-day trial, a Madison County jury convicted 30-year-old DeShawn Gleaton Jr. of first-degree murder and four other charges in connection with the July 24, 2020, shooting death of Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk.
June
— A mother and daughter from Norfolk were both charged with multiple crimes in connection with the alleged improper burial of a baby’s remains. Police have said the baby was illegally aborted when the 17-year-old mother was 29 weeks’ pregnant.
— Flood defeated state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election to finish the remainder of Fortenberry’s term representing the 1st Congressional District.
July
— Gleaton was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to life in prison plus 66 to 82 years after he was convicted of murder.
August
— Four Laurel residents — Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, Dana Twiford, 55, and Michele Ebeling, 53 — were shot and killed at their homes. Two neighbors of Ebeling’s have been arrested in connection with the homicides.
— Law enforcement arrested a Norfolk man after a standoff at a residence in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. The suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 900 block of South Third Street.
— A Norfolk man who had exited his vehicle on Highway 81 north of Madison to help another motorist died after a third vehicle crashed into the parked vehicles that then struck two men.
September
— A rural Wisner man was killed in a shooting in southern Wayne County. Two relatives of the victim were arrested on drug-related charges, but no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
— On the heels of one of the driest years on record in Northeast Nebraska, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors declared a drought emergency across the district.
October
— Hartington senior Carson Noecker won his fourth consecutive individual title in cross country, the first boy to do so in Nebraska. Noecker also broke the record for the fastest time run at the state meet in Kearney.
— Edward Davis, a 30-year-old man from Creighton, was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison for child abuse resulting in death. Davis’ sentence stemmed from the death of his son, Ender, in January 2021.
November
— Flood was elected to serve a full term as the representative of the 1st Congressional District after defeating Pansing Brooks in the general election.
— A proposed $68 million sales tax bond issue was rejected by Norfolk voters. The measure would have increased sales tax on many retail items by 50 cents per $100 spent.
— Norfolk Catholic defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class C2 state football final. It was the 11th state football title for the Knights and their 10th under coach Jeff Bellar.
December
— Jeffrey Stewart, the general manager of North Fork Area Transit, was suspended by the transit board due to allegations that he misused over $740,000 of the nonprofit’s funds. Stewart was charged with felony theft and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Law enforcement agencies are still searching for Stewart.
— Extreme cold with wind chill values that dipped to as low as -50 degrees moved into Northeast Nebraska over about a three-day period. Some businesses, schools and government offices closed.