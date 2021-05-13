Look for special graduation edition on Friday

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools last year and postponed graduation ceremonies for many Norfolk and area schools, the Daily News put together a commemorative graduation section that could be a keepsake for years to come to remember this unusual time.
Thankfully this year, schools have for the most part remained open in this corner of the state, but we still want to recognize graduates in another special edition this school year.
Included in this special 40-page section that comes out Friday will be:
— Graduation lists for the Class of 2021 from high schools across Northeast and North Central Nebraska — including recognition for those who finished atop their class. For the city’s three high schools, photos of the top three students in class rank will be published.
— The Daily News’ all-academic team — recognizing the achievements of 20 students from the region — will be unveiled.
— In addition, graduation lists from Northeast Community College, Wayne State College, Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney will be included.
— Also, seniors and their parents were invited to submit senior photos and information for a special commemoration that will be published throughout Friday’s paper.
— Graduation feature stories are planned — including profiles of students from Norfolk High, Northeast Community College, Wayne State and the University of Nebraska College of Nursing — Northern Division. With Lutheran High and Norfolk Catholic having their graduation ceremonies this past Sunday, front-page student features for schools were published last week.