Chad Roberts

Norfolk’s new director of water and sewer, Chad Roberts, started working for the water division in November 1997. 

 Courtesy photo

Chad Roberts has been named as Norfolk’s director of water and sewer.

The city announced Monday that Roberts — who has worked for the Norfolk Water Division for near 25 years — had been selected for the position.

Roberts started working for the water division in November 1997. Starting out as a water plant operator, Roberts also served as a water utility worker before being promoted to treatment supervisor in 2009.

“Chad has been a part of the leadership team for our Norfolk water and sewer operations, and he has also provided leadership for the Nebraska section of the AWWA. His dedication to safe, quality water for Norfolk and for Nebraska has been recognized by his peers,” said Steven Rames, the city’s public works director.

During his time with the city, Roberts has received numerous awards, including the Nebraska Section American Water Works Association George Fuller Award, which recognizes recipients’ distinguished service to the water supply field.

“Chad’s experience within the department and capacity for problem-solving and innovation will keep it in good hands and help it move forward,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.

Roberts succeeds Dennis Watts, who retired after 33 years of service with the city.

Roberts said the new role comes at an exciting time in his career.

“Norfolk has been great to me both professionally and personally. I have been lucky to work with so many great people during my 25 years with the city,” he said.

