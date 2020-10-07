A longtime incumbent is facing two challengers in the vast Third Congressional District of Nebraska.
Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican from Gering, will be up against challengers Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha and Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island from the Democratic and Libertarian parties, respectively.
Although Elworth, a resident of Omaha, lives outside the district, members of Congress are only required by the Constitution to live within the same state as their district.
Hobbs did not respond to a candidate survey from the Daily News.
Smith said the top priority for the country right now is stopping the spread of COVID-19 and getting the economy back on track.
“With my support, Congress and President Trump have enacted legislation to help seniors, families and businesses during the pandemic,” Smith said. “More assistance may be needed as we continue to learn more about the harm caused by this disease.”
Elworth also sees COVID-19 as a key issue but said more needs to be done.
“I don't think they (Congress) helped Americans enough,” Elworth said. “I think we will need additional stimulus to get through this til it's done and to help reopen the economy back up fully once COVID-19 subsides.”
Elworth said there also should be a moratorium on taxes until health measures have been lifted.
Smith said supporting the growth of business, especially for farmers, ranchers and small-business owners, is another important issue.
He also identified immigration reform as a key issue.
“There is no doubt our immigration system is broken,” Smith said. “Congress and the president must come together to create strong, permanent immigration policies rooted in the rule of law.”
Smith said he is working on legislation to “restore common sense” to the immigration system that will enhance national security while also acknowledging the contributions of legal immigrants.
Elworth’s approach to immigration is fairly straightforward, he said, boiling down to treating all immigrants like human beings, which also means they should pay their share of taxes.
Another increasingly prevalent issue is that of climate change and renewable energy.
Smith said he is an advocate of advanced biofuels and ethanol, and supports “utilizing all of America’s vast energy resources to ensure a diverse, reliable and affordable power supply.”
Smith did not directly mention climate change in statements provided to the Daily News but did say policy proposals like the Green New Deal would be disastrous for rural Americans and Nebraskans.
Elworth, though, said climate change has been ignored long enough.
“Putting the environment on the back burner is not a good idea anymore,” he said. “I think climate change is real and is a serious problem that is overlooked.”
Elworth said he supports energy independence through renewable sources, such as wind, solar and biofuels. He said there also should be more infrastructure for electric vehicles.
Another issue is that of law enforcement and how officers are held accountable. Smith said he does not support proposals to defund the police, and while Elworth did not comment either way on defunding the police, he said law enforcement officers should be held accountable, and that certain laws such as laws against marijuana should be removed.
Another key issue the candidates commented on was health care reform, to which Smith said the Affordable Care Act needs to be repealed and Elworth said the government must separate itself from the health care industry.
Marijuana is a key aspect of Elworth’s campaign, as he supports legalizing medical marijuana and increasing hemp production.
“I'm a longtime marijuana activist who will work to legalize medical marijuana federally across all 50 states,” Elworth said.
Overall, Smith said he wants to continue his work as a conservative leader.
“We need strong conservative leadership to represent Nebraskans in Washington and to make the difficult decisions necessary to get America back on track,” he said. “I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me, and I hope to continue to serve you and represent you in Congress.”
Elworth said that ultimately, he would be independent and not beholden to special interests.
“I'm non-establishment and am a populist and only work for the voters and not special interests,” Elworth said.