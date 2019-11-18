Brenda Jones

Brenda Jones recently received the Marlene Ahrenholtz Achievement Award.

 Courtesy Photo

Brenda Jones has been named the winner of the 2019 Marlene Ahrenholtz Achievement Award by Women Embracing Business, a division of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jones was nominated by Heidi Mendlik of Frontier Bank. Jones worked for 34 years at Frontier Bank in Madison and continues to work for her community during her retirement.

The award is given each year to a businesswoman from Northeast Nebraska who displays strong leadership skills, solid professional achievements and exhibits impeccable standards in the business arena. It was named for the late Marlene Ahrenholtz, who was well-known in the Norfolk business community for her leadership skills and civic-mindedness.

