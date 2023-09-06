Changes are coming to the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District in 2024.
On Aug. 30, after a 23-year career in community and economic development, Thomas L. Higginbotham Jr., announced his resignation as executive director of the district to the board of directors. The resignation will be effective Friday, Dec. 15.
At the same meeting, the district’s deputy director, Tina Engelbart, announced her resignation effective Dec. 1.
Higginbotham — who has accepted a position at BankFirst in Norfolk — started with the district in May 2000 as a community planner and rose to executive director, serving in that capacity since 2006.
During his time as executive director, Higginbotham served on the National Association of Development Organization Board of Directors, representing Nebraska, advocating at the federal level for the programs that Nebraska communities use for growth. He also served on the board of the Nebraska Regional Official Council, the state association of the eight Nebraska Economic Development Districts.
During his 23 years, Higginbotham has been a part of more than $122 million in grants and loans that created and retained more than 3,300 jobs and assisted nearly 900 housing units.
“It has been an extreme pleasure to have served Northeast Nebraska in this role,” Higginbotham said. “The partnerships, collaborations and friendships formed over the years have been tremendous in our success.”
Engelbart joined the staff in January 2005 as a community planner and housing loan specialist and has served in her current capacity since March 2006.
During her tenure with district, Engelbart assisted in all facets of the district’s operation, including budgetary and programmatic activities, policy development, designing the annual work plan, staffing, meeting with members and oversight of program implementation. In addition, she has served on the Nebraska Housing Developers Association Board of Directors since 2015 and serves as the current chairperson.
Engelbart has accepted a position at a local nonprofit organization and will remain in Norfolk. Engelbart said she is forever grateful for the relationships and experiences she’s had while being part of the district team serving Northeast Nebraska.
“After 29 years in community and economic development, I am excited about the opportunity to explore a new field where I can still have a positive impact on people’s lives,” she said.
Charlie Bahr, board chairman and councilman for the City of Columbus said the district board is saddened to be losing two such valuable longtime employees, but the board wishes them “nothing but the best in their new endeavors.”
The NENEDD Board of Directors will begin the hiring process for an executive director immediately. The plan moving forward will be to get an executive director in place and allow that person to hire a deputy director.