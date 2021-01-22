With COVID-19 seemingly more contained, the Madison County Joint Planning Commission was able to meet in person again Thursday.
Richard Grant, who has served on the joint planning commission for 18 years, announced that Thursday was his final meeting.
Grant became chairman in January 2005, according to an article in the Daily News archives. At the time, he succeeded Marlin Moser, who had served on the commission for 25 years.
Grant said he has enjoyed his time on the board. Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, and fellow board members said they appreciated Grant’s service over the years.
One of the procedural matters commissioners took care of was election of officers.
Roger Acklie, who previously was vice chairman, was elected the board chairman to replace Grant. Merlin Oswald, who had been the secretary, was chosen to be the board’s vice chairman. Joy Griffith was elected the new secretary.
The board has two open positions. One person who has expressed interest is Travis Amen, who attended Thursday’s meeting.
Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to contact McWhorter. It is a voluntary position.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday, Jan. 22.
Members present: Richard Grant, Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Jim Prauner, Raymond Flood, Merlin Milander, Merlin Oswald, Zach Westerman, Stan Schapman and Raymond Flood.
Members absent: Steve Abler.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; four members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved a zoning change requested by HK Holdings from R-3 (multi-family district) to C-2 (central business district) on property at 201 Antelope St. in Tilden. Plans are to develop the property with a professional building, possibly a dental office. The request will next go before the Tilden City Council.
— Commissioners conducted another public hearing and approved the application of Jon and Amy Siegert for a conditional-use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property south of Norfolk, along 836th Road. A request had been approved in 2018 but had expired. The Siegerts said some matters prevented them from moving forward with the previous permit, but they are ready to build this time. The request will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
— Heard Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, give a report. Commissioners suggested future topics for discussion could include reviewing density requirements for housing in all three ag districts. Another topic could be on who is notified when there is a zoning change or similar request. Madison County currently notifies property owners within 1,000 feet and most counties go 300 feet, but there are some sentiments it should be more than 1,000 feet.
— Commissioners said they would prefer not to have Zoom meetings when there are public hearings. It can be difficult to hear everyone and know who is speaking. In addition, commissioners encourage citizens to participate in upcoming meetings to update the county’s comprehensive plan and city maps that will be updated.