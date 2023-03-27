State Sen. Steve Erdman was in a teaching mood on Saturday afternoon.
Erdman was one of the featured speakers for the EPIC option, which would replace all the state taxes with a consumption tax.
Erdman gave a history of the state’s taxing situation, including passing an income and sales tax in 1966 to lower property taxes.
Nebraska approved two new taxes in 1966 to lower property taxes, Erdman said, but over time, all three taxes have increased and property tax continues to provide a bigger share of the burden.
Erdman told those at a forum in Norfolk that by eliminating all taxes and removing every possible sales tax exemption on consumer goods and services, there would be enough funds to operate state government. The only exception for the consumption tax would be groceries and excise taxes on products like gasoline, alcohol and tobacco, which the state cannot control.
And the consumption tax would be only on new items. Used cars and trucks, or previously lived in houses, would not be taxed.
Erdman also mentioned U.S. economist Arthur Laffer, who devised the Laffer Curve. In short, the Laffer Curve indicates that at some point, consumers get taxed so much that increasing taxes does not generate more revenue. In fact, it will result in less tax revenue because people quit spending.
Cutting taxes, which then gives consumers more money in their pockets, helps to stimulate the economy and ends up resulting in more revenue, according to Laffer’s theory.
Erdman said he spoke to Laffer and he liked the idea of the consumption tax when it was discussed a few years ago.
“Art Laffer said, ‘That’s the best idea I've heard in years,’ ” Erdman said.
Stephen Moore, another economist and writer, also believes the consumption tax is the answer, Erdman said.
Laffer also said if Nebraska would enact this consumption tax, other states would not be able to compete, Erdman said.
The Beacon Hill study indicates that the Nebraska state population would increase by 1.62% in fiscal year 2024 and by 2.03% in fiscal year 2028. Net employment would increase by 38,080 jobs in fiscal year 2024 and by 48,424 jobs in fiscal year 2028.
At the end of the forum, people asked questions, including several from state Sen. Rob Dover of Norfolk. Dover questioned whether all corporations would be willing to support it.
Erdman and state Sen. Mike McDonnell said they would be willing to meet with Dover and representatives of any corporations to hear their concerns. If corporations can save money, it would seem they wouldn’t be against it, Erdman said.
Those attending the forum also were asked to help gather 160,000 petition signatures to get the issue to amend the Nebraska Constitution placed on the ballot in November 2024, or make a contribution to help.