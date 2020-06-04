Lone siren sounding Thursday afternoon

NORFOLK — City of Norfolk officials announced that they will be working on the siren at Westside Plaza, 2601 Westside Plaza Drive, today on June 4 all afternoon. It may be sporadically going off all afternoon.
In other news
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Eric Pray is used to shipping seafood all over the country. But since the coronavirus took hold, he has shifted his focus closer to home — selling lobsters from a homemade tank in his garage.
NORFOLK — City of Norfolk officials announced that they will be working on the siren at Westside Plaza, 2601 Westside Plaza Drive, today on June 4 all afternoon. It may be sporadically going off all afternoon.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew haven’t set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He still doesn’t know when he’ll…
OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced the unsealing of a criminal complaint charging Jonathan Daniel Rooney, 25, Winnebago, with manslaughter for the death of Kozee Decorah.
LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared her sadness about racial divisions in the United States, telling students at her former high school that she felt moved to speak out because the life of George Floyd mattered.
HARTINGTON — A Cedar County commissioner who has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving had his case continued in Cedar County Court on Wednesday morning.
As social distancing has become more widely observed, large gatherings and celebrations have become canceled or postponed. Businesses, such as Kelly’s Country Club, have taken notice.
ATKINSON — Cancer drug development has improved in recent years, yet the timeline for new drugs for children lags significantly behind those for adults with cancer.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Demonstrations across the U.S. to condemn racism and police abuses remained large but mostly without the violence of previous nights on the eve of a Thursday memorial service for George Floyd that kicks off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a nation…