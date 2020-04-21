Lodging options are now available for health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
To prevent possible contamination of high-risk individuals, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering lodging to health care workers and first responders who live with high-risk individuals and may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
To be eligible, the health care worker or first responder must:
— Provide proof of profession.
— Provide proof of exposure.
— Have a high-risk full-time household member.
— Have no financial ability to provide another housing location.
If approved, the health care worker or first responder will be lodged at a hotel until the quarantine is complete. During this time, he or she can still travel to and from work, the health department said.