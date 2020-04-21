NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy photo via Facebook

Lodging options are now available for health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

To prevent possible contamination of high-risk individuals, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering lodging to health care workers and first responders who live with high-risk individuals and may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

To be eligible, the health care worker or first responder must:

— Provide proof of profession.

— Provide proof of exposure.

— Have a high-risk full-time household member.

— Have no financial ability to provide another housing location.

If approved, the health care worker or first responder will be lodged at a hotel until the quarantine is complete. During this time, he or she can still travel to and from work, the health department said.

