Some things just go together — cookies and milk, eggs and bacon, shoes and socks and the Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show and Northeast Community College.
The annual event, observing its 35th year, opened Wednesday at the Northeast Community College Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk.
Jeffrey Steffen — general manager of WJAG, which co-sponsors the show — discussed how the event had grown from 1988, with the first few shows held at the Villa Inn, which was near the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue.
“Then it went to the city auditorium for three or four years, and then we went to the Northeast Community College Activities Center, with equipment parked out at the parking lot,” he said.
There was a strong desire to have equipment under a roof, so the show was moved to the Madison County Fairgrounds from 1997 to 2004, he said.
“When Northeast Community College opened the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex, it was a game changer for us,” Steffen said. “It’s a small, intimate show as farm shows go compared to Omaha or Lincoln, but we’ve been here since 2005 and it’s been great.”
This year’s show features 140 exhibitors, which is about five over the limit, with creative ways found to get more inside.
“We absolutely love being able to help sponsor this event and having everyone from our implement dealers to seed dealers to the (farmers) and the folks who make it happen at Northeast all come together,” said Dr. Leah Barrett, president at Northeast Community College.
The two-day show also provides a chance for Northeast students to interact as future employees and helps to provide internships and applied research and more, Barrett said.
“We think it is wonderful to have all these folks here, and we added parking,” she said.
The show, which includes free demonstrations and seminars, is the largest farm and equipment show in the region. It continues Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.