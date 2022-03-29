Norfolk residents can register to have a smoke alarm installed in their residence for free in an effort to make homes safer.
The Norfolk Fire Division is taking part in the American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” campaign in April, according to a city press release. As part of the campaign, the fire division is offering free home fire safety information and smoke alarm installations on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half, according to the release.
Residents may schedule a free smoke detector installation by calling 402-844-2045 or by emailing Trever O’Brien, assistant fire chief, at tobrien@norfolkne.gov. The deadline to register is Sunday, April 17. Installations are expected to take less than 30 minutes.